Baltimore police shoot man who fired gun at officers

Baltimore police said officers shot a man who began shooting at them during a behavioral crisis call. City police said officers were called around 4:25 p.m. to a house in the 4100 block of Crawford Avenue in the Grove Park area for a man who was suffering from a behavioral crisis. A large part of the neighborhood is blocked off. Police said officers found a 59-year-old man who, while speaking with the officers, pulled out a gun and began firing at the officers, who returned fire, striking the man. The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said. Charges are pending.