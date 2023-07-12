Baltimore police release bodycam video of shootout that killed man

Baltimore police on Wednesday released video in connection with the fatal police shooting of a man last month. City police said officers fired at a man who shot at them on June 29 in the 100 block of North Milton Avenue. Police said the man, later identified as Darryl Gamble, fired multiple rounds and officers returned fire. Gamble was struck and died at the scene. No officers were injured. Gamble, 40, of Baltimore, had four loaded guns with him at the time, two of which were configured to fire as automatic weapons, police said.