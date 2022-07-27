Baltimore needs to hire hundreds of teachers before school starts
Baltimore City Public Schools needs to hire hundreds of teachers to fill a shortage with about a month left before school starts. The district needs to hire almost 200 teachers a week in order to fill all of its vacant positions in what's being called one of the hardest hiring years the school system has seen in some time. The city began the year with a need to fill 1,300 vacant teaching positions. It has since filled some 500 positions so far, but that means it still has as many as 800 positions up for grabs. District officials said they're running out of options.