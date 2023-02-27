Baltimore museum celebrates Babe Ruth's birthday

Storyful

A missing two-year-old boy from Brooksville, Florida, was found safe on Friday, February 24, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.The search began for Joshua “JJ” Rowland on Thursday evening, shortly before sundown, local news reported.According to Sheriff Al Nienhuis, close to 100 law enforcement officials and 500 volunteers travelled to the area to assist with the search.This footage features a recording of the 911 call moments after JJ was found safely by volunteer Roy Link. JJ can be heard saying “Hi mommy” in the clip, as Link brings the toddler to safety.The Sheriff said JJ is now being cared for by parademics after spending the night outdoors in the woods. Credit: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful