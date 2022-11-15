Baltimore Museum of Art showcases 90 pieces from John Waters
The Baltimore Museum of Art on Tuesday unveiled a new exhibit that showcases some of the collection belonging to iconic Baltimore filmmaker John Waters. Waters and artists/co-curators Jack Pierson and Catherine Opie showed 11 News the 90 pieces of art selected from Waters' collection for the "Coming Attractions: The John Waters Collection" exhibit. Waters either bought or was gifted all the works of art over the years. Eventually, the BMA will get 900 works that come from Waters' homes in New York, San Francisco and Baltimore.