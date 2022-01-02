Baltimore mayor holds virtual vigil to honor lives lost in 2021

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Saturday held a virtual vigil honoring the lives lost in 2021. The vigil came as Baltimore City recorded its first two homicides in the new year. Both were reported near the 3600 block of Gelston Drive early Saturday morning. The men died at a west Baltimore shooting scene. A major part of the vigil focused on the victims of Baltimore City's gun violence epidemic in 2021. The mayor and other community leaders then shared their hopes for change in the new year. In 2021, Baltimore marked the seventh consecutive year of homicides topping 300.