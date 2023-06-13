Baltimore County school board to meet to discuss redistricting, final steps

The Baltimore County Board of Education is one step closer to finalizing a redistricting plan that will affect thousands of students. The school board plans to discuss the issue once again at Tuesday night's meeting. The changes are necessary to determine who will attend the new Northeast Middle School. Construction crews appeared to be on schedule in opening the new school on King Avenue in Rosedale. The $100 million building will eventually become home to more than 1,400 students coming from area elementary schools.