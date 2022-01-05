Baltimore County to require appointments in order to get COVID-19 test
A mistake with his visa means Novak Djokovic might not be able to defend his Australian Open title.
Dave Tippett tried to walk back his comments after Mikko Koskinen took exception to his criticism.
There could be some big names on the move at this year's NHL trade deadline.
Dave Tippett and the Edmonton Oilers appear to be in need of a change, and usually coaches tend to face the music when that's the case. If the Oilers decide to make a switch, is Mike Babcock a good option?
A look at the early All-Star ballot, the imminent debuts of Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving and what unexpected MVP candidate and big trade will happen.
Williamson's first comments since his foot injury was announced don't point to a return to basketball any time soon.
Alex Rodriguez would move out of the "Sunday Night Baseball" booth if ESPN makes the move.
Grant Gilbertson, 18, died in a car accident on his way to practice.
Ellen got emotional after 7-year-old Coach Cal implored her to "go out there and get the W."
Cale Makar's overtime winner on Tuesday was one of the prettiest goals you'll see all year.
We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.
A new year brings new questions to answer. Will the Toronto Maple Leafs win a playoff round? Who's landing highly coveted prospect Shane Wright? The Zone Time crew tackles those topics and more.
The calendar has turned to 2022, and the NBA schedule is nearing its midpoint. High time to predict the season's stretch run.
The lingering threat of COVID-19 leaves open the possibility the Winter Games don't happen as planned.
Chris Morgan checks in with some player insights Wednesday to help you build a winning Yahoo lineup amidst a light two-game slate.
With the Wizards dealing with several COVID-19 absences, Bradley Beal is taking on more offensive responsibility than ever.
These five centers have seen their fantasy basketball production fluctuate this season, so what should we do with them?
Sources tell Yahoo Sports that Brown's potential availability to other teams has been the center of discussion between the NFL, Bucs and players union.
A new NFL memo indicates that any team interviews with NFL draft prospects that are deemed to be offensive or inappropriate could result in teams or executives fined or docked high draft picks.
NHL life in 2021 — like regular life — was dominated by COVID-19. The league manoeuvred, contorted and pivoted to play a 56-game campaign that culminated in July with the Tampa Bay Lightning winning their second consecutive pandemic Stanley Cup. Things were going well to start this season until the Omicron variant swept across North America, forcing a string of postponements, team shutdowns, fans being barred from some Canadian arenas due to new coronavirus restrictions, an extended pause over t