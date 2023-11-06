The Baltimore County Corvette Club hosts their 19th annual Bea Gaddy Food 4 Hunger fundraiser
The Baltimore County Corvette Club held its 19th annual Bea Gaddy Food 4 Hunger fundraiser on Saturday. Seventeen clubs were on site, including corvettes, motorcycles, and other cars. All 17 clubs were there collecting canned goods, scarves, hats, and toiletries to benefit the Bea Gaddy Family Center. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/the-baltimore-county-corvette-club-hosts-annual-bea-gaddy-food-4-hunger-fundraiser