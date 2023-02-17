Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys pleading case to stay open

Leaders at the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys are making their case to Baltimore City Public Schools, why it should stay open. The school is facing the prospect of losing their charter after this school year. Since City Schools announced it's in danger of losing its charter and there has been an outpouring of support for the school . People feel closing it would be detrimental to the boys in the city. Baltimore Councilperson Odette Ramos is one of the many city officials and community members throwing their support behind the charter school in danger of being shut down.