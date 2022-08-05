Baltimore City schools expanding tutoring program

Baltimore City schools is expanding its tutoring program to help improve student learning. City school officials say the district's tutoring program remains a work in progress, but it's progress that's starting to show up in small pockets of student success. Across the country, there's plenty of evidence that shows the COVID-19 pandemic affected student learning, especially in school districts already struggling. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Baltimore City was one of the first school systems to reopen its doors so students could return to the classroom in person. At least 12,000 students were then paired with tutors in dozens of city schools. Administrators said they've noticed at least a 5% increase in student academic growth over the previous year.