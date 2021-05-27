Baltimore City keeps indoor mask order in effect
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott explains why the city is keeping its mask order in place despite declines in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and the positivity rate.
The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.
Just one week after suffering a scary injury, Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was back on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.
Toronto Blue Jays veteran infielder Joe Panik has seen a lot over his career, but he's never witnessed the type of offensive fireworks Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is providing.
Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.
Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.
It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.
The former Hart Trophy winner harbours no resentment toward the Sabres and wants to remain with the Bruins for the foreseeable future.
Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.
Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.
A 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card was sold for a record-breaking $3.75 million.
Tiger Woods calls his injuries from a February wreck "more painful than anything I have ever experienced."
In a perfect world, Callaway's suspension would just be a formality and he'd never work for another baseball team again, though history tells us differently.
After years of drug abuse, Lamar Odom is opening up and hoping it helps others in the process.
The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.
Zinedine Zidane is stepping down as Real Madrid coach, again. The news comes a few days after a season in which Madrid failed to win a title for the first time in more than a decade.
Toronto Raptors fans are getting a kick out of Kawhi Leonard's favoured Los Angeles Clippers stumbling into a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.
Hockey Night in Canada host Ron MacLean is under fire after uttering an insensitive joke.
The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.