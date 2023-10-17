Baltimore City Council asks agencies to discuss youth violence

The Baltimore City Council is calling on a dozen agencies to come together and discuss solutions to the issue of youth violence. Councilman Robert Stokes reintroduced the resolution for an informational hearing. He wants to see youth violence addressed at all levels, from city streets to inside schools. "We just can't keep having conversations. We need to talk about how we address it. We need to address the youth violence. We need to bring our young people and find out why is this happening. I believe it's a culture of violence here in the city," Stokes said.