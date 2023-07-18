Baltimore City Council adopts resolution on BGE rate hikes

The Baltimore City Council on Monday adopted a resolution to oppose rate hikes for Baltimore Gas and Electric. City Councilman Zeke Cohen, D-District 1, introduced the resolution and called on the Maryland Public Service Commission to reject the utility's proposed multiyear rate plan. "It's important to note that the regulatory body that regulates BGE is the Public Service Commission. That's why this resolution will go directly to them, but I do believe there is strong support among my colleagues that we hold BGE accountable for their practices," Cohen said.