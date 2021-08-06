Baltimore businesses begin requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 tests
Baltimore music venue Ottobar appears to be the first in the area to require proof of vaccination or negative test to attend its concerts.
The native of Burnaby, B.C., was asked after the game if it was her last wearing the red Maple Leaf.
Kawhi Leonard will remain in Los Angeles.
NBC Universo showed the United States receive their bronze medals and then immediately cut from the medal ceremony.
Kevin Durant is staying with the Nets.
It's going to be exceedingly difficult for Nurse to continue to meet the expectations tied to such a hefty price tag when it kicks in next season.
From an Olympian returning to the Games after a 17-year absence to a long-anticipated Olympic debut for a much-loved martial art, here are five things to look for Saturday.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
Canada has claimed Olympic gold in women's football after a dramatic penalty shootout versus Sweden.
Despite some uncertainty around the roster moving forward, having Masai Ujiri back removes a significant question mark hanging over the franchise.
Khem Birch didn't even entertain offers from other franchises. He wanted to be a Raptor and that's it.
The Bills are locking up their star quarterback.
Jacqueline Simoneau and Claudia Holzner know each other better than almost anyone in the world. That's an important trait when it comes artistic swimming.
Katie Vincent is entering her first Olympic Games and will be sure to soak up advice from teammates who have been there before.
Canada's Moh Ahmed has won a silver medal with a gutsy effort in the men's 5,000 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.
These Aussie Olympians simply refuse to stop partying, and the flight home for the men's rugby sevens team was apparently a messy one.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have confirmed the sign-and-trade deal sending star guard Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat. In exchange for the six-time all-star, Toronto gets veteran guard Goran Dragic and young forward Precious Achiuwa. The 35-year-old Lowry announced his departure to Miami in a tweet Monday but NBA teams were not allowed to confirm moves until Friday. Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), three-pointers made (1,518) and triple-doubles (16). Dragic is
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber is determined to pitch again this season. Cleveland's ace and the reigning AL Cy Young winner, who has been out since early June with shoulder soreness, was encouraged after throwing in the outfield Friday and said he wants to get back on the mound in 2021. Bieber began playing catch from 90 feet before moving to 60 feet, where he said he “got on” a couple throws. Afterward, his smile signaled success. “Today was a good day,” he told reporters after the session. "Th
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When Patrick Peterson found out about the NFL rule change expanding the ranges of jersey numbers that players are allowed to wear, he quickly contacted one of his new teammates on the Minnesota Vikings. The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback wanted his trusty No. 7 again, after being forced to take No. 21 when he entered the league. Backup quarterback Nate Stanley had no problem giving it up and taking No. 14 instead. “He said yes. All I had to do was get his dad's high school te
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib said he has received “nothing but love and support” from his teammates after he came out as gay earlier this summer. Nassib came out publicly on Instagram in June, saying he felt representation and visibility were important. He said that during the first couple of days “my body felt like Jell-O” but he has felt better each subsequent day. "It's been a great weight off my shoulders. I’ve been out to my family and friends for years at this point, so it’s