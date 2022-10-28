Baltimore artist explains process of painting Patterson Park basketball courts
A Baltimore artist used the Patterson Park basketball courts as a canvas as part of a two-year-long project which wrapped up a couple of weeks ago.
A Baltimore artist used the Patterson Park basketball courts as a canvas as part of a two-year-long project which wrapped up a couple of weeks ago.
The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.
HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the
OTTAWA — When Daniel Alfredsson arrived in Ottawa in the fall of 1995, that 22-year-old would have never believed he'd one day find himself in the Hockey Hall of Fame. At that time the young Swede wasn't even sure he wanted to play out his first season in the NHL, but he persevered and went on to have an incredibly successful career that will culminate with his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Nov. 14th. Alfredsson will be inducted alongside fellow Swedes Daniel and Henrik Sedin and goa
NHL players choosing their own goal songs is trending in a sport that's historically emphasized team and downplayed the individual. The Winnipeg Jets this season are among the latest clubs to let each player pick a song to reverberate through Canada Life Centre after he scores. "I think the fans have loved it. The players have definitely picked up on it. They've put some thought into it," said Kyle Balharry, True North Sports' senior director of game presentation. "It's bringing a lot of persona
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.
Adam Fantilli looks poised to put up one of the best NCAA freshman seasons ever after his outrageously hot start with the University of Michigan.
New Jersey Devils star duo of Nico Hischier and Mackenzie Blackwood headlines our fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups this week.
VIENNA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is on to the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open. Shapovalov upset fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the event's Round of 16. It's the seventh time the two have played each other, with the Richmond Hill, Ont., native improving to a 5-2 record against Fritz. Both Shapovalov and Fritz had 10 aces in their match but the Canadian won 78 per cent of his service points to the American's 60 per cent. Shapovalov also saved two o
The Coyotes are once again the butt of many jokes on social media.
Phil Kessel's pursuit of NHL "ironman" status and seven other milestone chases to follow this season.
CALGARY — Nazem Kadri remained red-hot on Tuesday, extending his points streak to six games with two goals and an assist to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jonathan Huberdeau, with his first as a Flame, and Michael Stone also scored for Calgary (5-1-0). Evgeni Malkin had the lone goal for Pittsburgh (4-2-1), which loses both ends of its back-to-back set in Alberta in regulation after starting the season with points in their first five games. Sidney Crosby,
OTTAWA — One man’s misfortune is another man’s big break. Such was the case for Magnus Hellberg on Monday. After starting netminder Anton Forsberg was ruled out of the game due to injury, Hellberg came in to make just the third start of his NHL career. The first came almost nine years ago to the day. All Hellberg did on Monday was make 29 saves as the Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-2. “I’ve been waiting to get a start for a couple of weeks now, so obviously it was nice to finally be in net
A well-known Nunavut artist has carved an award for the Canadian Premier League. Ruben Komangapik's carvings will be presented to some players in Canada's top soccer league. Komangapik, who is originally from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, but is currently living in Ottawa, created muskox and walrus figurines for the awards. He said he feels honoured that a top-tier league reached out to him. "I feel really privileged and proud," he said. Komangapik says he chose to carve a muskox to represent leadership.
NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored in the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves to beat his former team as the Colorado Avalanche edged the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere's attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers. Valeri Nichushkin and Logan O'Con
MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before. Georgiev finished with 34 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rod
Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.
MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against
Around 4 p.m. every day in Inukjuak, Que., there is a mad rush toward a shipping container in town. Precious cargo is inside: skateboards, roller blades and protective equipment. Kids of all ages scamper inside as the doors are unlocked, to be the first of the day to roll down the smooth concrete of the Inuit village's brand new skate park. "I knew it was going to be used a lot but it's being used even more than I thought," said Caroline Gleason, the teacher who led the project to get a skate pa