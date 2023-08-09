Baltimore-area school requirements for vaccinations

Back-to-school season is in full swing and Maryland school districts are reminding families to add vaccinations to their to-do lists. Getting shots is a requirement most students would rather avoid, but Baltimore County is reminding parents that vaccinations are not optional. "Buying new shoes and backpacks is important, but we also need to make sure that our child's health never presents a problem for them being ready to learn," said director of the Baltimore County Office of School Health, Deborah Somerville.