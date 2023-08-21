Balloon pilots reflect on 2021 crash findings

The Telegraph

After a calamitous holiday in Italy last year that featured a hurricane, power cuts, and plagues of scorpion, wild boar and hornets, almost the happiest event of which was a hailstorm that peppered the bodywork of my tinny Fiat Panda (hire cost: £750) with 40 or 50 small round dents but touched none of my friends’ cars, we decided to do exactly the same thing again this year: same time of year, same house. We even gained another family, the Browns, avid disaster tourists.