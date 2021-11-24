Balloon Inflations Underway on Eve of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Balloon inflations were underway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Wednesday, November 24, in preparation for the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This footage, posted by the NYPD, shows the array of balloon characters that will feature in the parade, including Smokey the Bear and Arrtle the Pirate.

“Happy Thanksgiving Eve! Tomorrow, your NYPD officers will be out along the parade route making sure everyone has a safe and fun day while watching these balloons go by,” the NYPD wrote in a tweet.

The parade will begin on West 77th Street and Central Park West at 9 am on Thursday and finish at Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street. There will be 2.5 miles of public viewing along the route, Macy’s said. Credit: New York City Police Department via Storyful