'Ballet of Drones': Bordeaux Wine Festival Puts on Spectacular Drone Show

Bordeaux Wine Festival put on a spectacular drone show along the banks of the Garonne River as festivities came to a close on Sunday, June 25, video shows.

Footage posted on Twitter by Fellus Nicolas shows drones appearing to pour Bordeaux’s famous red wine out of a bottle and into a glass as they hovered in the night sky.

The Bordeaux Wine Festival’s website said the “ballet of drones” was a new addition to proceedings for 2023. Credit: Fellus Nicolas via Storyful