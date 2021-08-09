Ball Girl's Tackle Sends Pitch Invader Over Barriers at Dodger Stadium

A ball girl’s tackle on a pitch invader sent the man over barriers at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during a Major League Baseball match on August 8.

Security guards unsuccessfully scrambled from across the field to try to capture the man, who was no match for a ball girl waiting at the edge of the pitch. Her tackle resulted in the man flipping over the side barriers, where guards were able to apprehend him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the match against the Los Angeles Angels 8 – 2. Credit: Christopher Mendez via Storyful