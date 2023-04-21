Bali's tiny eco house made from 35,000 plastic bags

STORY: "Welcome guys to my recycled tiny home, all made from 35,000 plastic bags."

Location: Bali, Indonesia

This eco-activist has turned trash from Bali's polluted rivers into a well-furnished home

[Gary Bencheghib, Founder, Sungai Watch]

“On the outside you've seen the plastics but, in the interior, we're living in a 12-meter square tiny living, fully equipped with a king-size bed, a kitchen and a full-on bathroom. I decided that you know why not recycle the plastics that we're collecting from the rivers, and really show what we can do with it. So, this has been a personal project but really an experiment that we can really make amazing things out of trash."

Gary Bencheghib started a movement in 2020 named ‘Sungai Watch’ to combat plastic pollution

cleaning up clogged rivers, littered beaches and illegal trash dumping sites

The campaign started in Bali, where almost a million tons of trash was recorded in 2021

The upcycling trend in Indonesia has spread to the 'Potato Head' beach club

which makes zero-waste furniture and holds plastic upcycling workshops

[Simon Pestridge, Chief Experience Officer, 'Potato Head' beach club]

"It's really simply a process that's based on creativity, so we look at the waste that is generated and then we try to get creative about what we can do with it, using science, design, different elements, to say ok, 'how we minimized what goes to landfill', because at the end of the day it is not waste until it ends up in a landfill."