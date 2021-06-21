Bald eagle cameras reveal diverse personalities

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trae Young and the Hawks are taking their stunning turnaround to the Eastern Conference finals. Young made a late 3-pointer and scored 21 points to help Atlanta win for the third time in the series in Philadelphia, a 103-96 victory over the top-seeded 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7. The Hawks will open their first East finals since 2015 against the Bucks on Wednesday night in Milwaukee. Atlanta had been 0-9 in Games 7s on the road. But the Hawks ignored their ignominious his