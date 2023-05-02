Bakersfield's food truck scene grows in popularity

The Daily Beast
Okmulgee County Sheriff’s OfficeTwo teen girls who went missing over the weekend in rural Oklahoma were found dead on Monday afternoon, their bodies discovered alongside a convicted rapist and four others who are yet to be identified, Tulsa World reported.An Amber Alert was reportedly blasted out to phones on Monday morning after Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, vanished. They were deemed “at-risk” and believed to be with the convicted rapist, 39-year-old Jesse McFadden.Authorities’ wor