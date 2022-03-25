Bakersfield City reports saving more water per month than Newsom’s order
The City of Bakersfield and Cal Water put water restrictions in place a few months ago to curb the use of water for irrigation and officials say it’s making a difference in helping reduce the impact of the drought here in California. This is along the lines of Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to cut down water consumption by 15% statewide and the city said over the past couple months, they have already reduced consumption by 16% on average per month.