Baker on prepping for tropical systems vs. snowstorms
How Massachusetts plans for dealing with a tropical system versus how the state deals with snowstorms.
A pinch-hit, two-out single in the 10th inning from Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro handed the Blue Jays a third consecutive loss on Friday.
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated from the men's singles competition at the Western & Southern Open on Friday night.
The New York Rangers legend announced his retirement on Friday morning, finishing his 15-year career in the NHL.
The Packers quarterback said he "definitely would have" taken the "Jeopardy!" hosting job had it been offered to him.
A legendary play-by-play broadcaster will hang up the headset after this season.
When Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos referred to his group as "road warriors" on Wednesday, he wasn't exaggerating.
After two successful seasons in Italy, Romelu Lukaku returns to Chelsea with a point to prove, not only to justify the club-record £97.5m transfer fee but to silence those who doubt his Premier League credentials.
George Springer is just one player, but his multi-faceted production makes him truly indispensable.
These four cities and venues are the most likely landing spots for the Coyotes, who are suddenly looking for a new home.
Sweden's silver wasn't enough to overtake the rankings lead the U.S. held, but the gap is thinner now.
The former Lightning forward made the most of his day with the Cup.
One single emoji can cause quite the stir.
Citing a persistent foot injury, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the U.S. Open and will shut it down for the rest of 2021.
A judge ruled there was no evidence the Dodgers pitcher was likely to contact the woman who has accused him of assault.
Reese was the architect of the 1999 Titans, the only Titans team to appear in the Super Bowl.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe, Manuel Margot and Joey Wendle each had two hits and two RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Saturday. Wander Franco also had two hits and scored twice as Tampa Bay won for the fifth time in six games. Luis Patiño (3-3) pitched six innings of two-run ball, and Collin McHugh got five outs for his first career save. The AL East-leading Rays finished with 11 hits while scoring at least eight runs for the 11th time in 15 games. José
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Trout says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17. The three-time AL MVP said Saturday before a game in Cleveland that he hasn't given any thought to shutting down for the year. “I'm just trying to get back,” he said. “Obviously, we're running out time here, but my main focus is to get back on the field no matter when it is.” The center fielde
Adam Schefter thinks Prescott may deal with lingering injuries all season.
Frustrated Blue Jays fans seem to be turning on manager Charlie Montoyo after another crucial mistake in the late stages of a heartbreaking loss.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Look out for the underdogs. With no international bracket at the Little League World Series this year because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, runners-up in the U.S. regional tournaments have filled half the 16 available slots. They’re noted on the schedule as B teams, while the regional winners are the A's. So far, the B's are having some fun. In the first round, they won five of the eight games played. Each of those winners -- Ohio, California, Oregon, South Dako