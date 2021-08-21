Baker on prepping for tropical systems vs. snowstorms

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Trout says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17. The three-time AL MVP said Saturday before a game in Cleveland that he hasn't given any thought to shutting down for the year. “I'm just trying to get back,” he said. “Obviously, we're running out time here, but my main focus is to get back on the field no matter when it is.” The center fielde