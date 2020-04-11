Baker gets busy making toilet paper cakes in Lodi

Although toilet paper is still in short supply at the stores in our area, a baker in Lodi has decided to start making toilet paper cakes, which she says are in high demand. Maria Mendiola is making as many as three dozen toilet paper lookalike cakes. The flavors are white and chocolate, and the edible rolls have a strawberry filling. Mendiola says she is keeping the price low so everyone can have a laugh and a little sweetness at the same time.

