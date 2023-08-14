Bagpipers honor slain Fairway Officer Jonah Oswald after funeral service

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The Ontario coroner will hold an inquest into the death of an officer cadet who took his own life while attending Royal Military College last year. Absar Chaudhry's family had asked the coroner to look into the case earlier this year, saying they had questions the military was not answering. The 21-year-old was found dead in his dorm room in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 30. Chaudhry's parents and their lawyers asked the coroner to investigate the conditions at the college and whether they pl