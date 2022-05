The sky over Baghdad, Iraq, turned orange as a dust storm swept through the city on Sunday, May 1, with similar conditions reported in other provinces.

Flights were grounded at airports serving Baghdad and Najaf due to poor visibility, according to local news reports. The Iraqi News Agency said five provinces were affected.

This video showing the scene at Firdos Square on Sunday was recorded by journalist Ammar Karim. Credit: Ammar Karim via Storyful