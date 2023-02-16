Badgley Mischka wraps up New York Fashion Week

STORY: Location: New York

Badgley Mischka wrapped up New York Fashion Week with glamorous dresses

Over 70 designers were featured over six days of shows

Date: February 15, 2023

The designer duo presented an array of elegant evening wear with bow details and embellishment

They say the idea of 'romantic futurism' was their starting point

[Mark Badgley, Fashion designer]

“We really feel like it's our duty to design clothes that bring our customer happiness and joy.”

[James Mischka, Fashion designer]

“That's the other manifesto of the futurism movement is that it's about clothes that are, in the Futurism Manifesto it says happy clothes, which is our – totally what we fell in love with. Clothes that are novel clothes that last and clothes that bring provocative, joy to the wearer.”

The five elements as well as jewel tones served as inspiration for the color palette

[Mark Badgley, Fashion designer]

“It's very tried and true. It's black, white, dirty metallics, which we love – which our customer comes to us for because we love a slightly vintage look. And then we have a lot of pop."

[James Mischka, Fashion designer]

“Very rich jewel tone, like we have bloodstone, we have emerald, we have jade, we have sapphire, a lot of very rich jewel tone colors as well to go with the black and the metallics.”