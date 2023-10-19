Should bad teams tank for Caleb Williams? Former GM Tannenbaum weighs in | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz is joined by former NFL executive and current analyst Mike Tannenbaum to discuss the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. If Tannenbaum were the general manager of a bad team, how far would he go to ensure the top draft pick, and are any of Williams’ alleged career aspirations beyond playing quarterback cause for concern for his future employer? Hear the full conversation on Zero Blitz. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.