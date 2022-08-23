Backwards Pass Leads to Winning Touchdown in Georgia High School Game

A trick play involving a behind-the-back pass led to a winning touchdown for a high-school football team in Loganville, Georgia, on Friday night, August 19, as they played their fourth period of overtime against their local rivals from Monroe.

Video from Austin Davis, a freshman and football player at Loganville Senior High School, shows Loganville’s Red Devils set up and complete the no-look play against Monroe Area High School’s Purple Hurricanes. The resulting touchdown secured a 45-39 win for Loganville and prompted fans to erupt in celebration.

“They call the play the ‘Loganville Lob’,” Brandon Davis, Austin’s father, told Storyful.

According to local media, Loganville coach Brad Smith said the team had practiced the play just three times and said it had only worked once.

The pass was thrown by Connor O’Neill, a senior playing his first high-school football game, and was caught by Joshua Ruder who carried the ball over for the touchdown, according to the Athens Banner-Herald Credit: @.austin.44/TikTok via Storyful