Back-to-school supplies are breaking the bank for families, YMCA relaunches 'Operation Backpack' to help
It’s back to school time, and The YMCA is helping families who are having difficulties make ends meet to buy their kid’s school supplies.
Let’s make Florida even greater by banning all acronyms from education | Opinion
Rep. Summer Lee told Insider that her student-loan repayment has been "an anxiety-ridden experience" and her balance "never decreases."
As students across the country return to school this fall, LGBTQ+ teachers face increasing scrutiny and backlash from the right. They just want to exist.
As they prepare to start a new school year, many Miami-Dade and Broward teachers, students and parents are anxious over returning to a classroom given Florida’s new education laws.
Students were excited to return to school after receiving supplies at a back-to-school event
See the list of challenged books in Miami-Dade and Broward public schools
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Granbury ISDAt 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 2, when Assistant Principal Danny Guidry walked past the high school library in Granbury, Texas, he saw two figures moving in the darkened interior.“There were flashing lights from the phones looking at some books,” he later reported in an email to the district office made public by a parent’s open records request.Guidry entered and asked if he could be of assistance. He informed the two they were in a re
Don’t spend on private school vouchers when NC public schools have such a need for money | Letters to the editor
