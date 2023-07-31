Back to school heat concerns

Reuters

Novo Nordisk has launched blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in Germany, its first big European market, hoping Germans will pay hundreds of euros out of pocket for a drug that public health insurance plans are so far barred from covering. The drug, shown to help patients reduce body weight by around 15% when used along with exercise and lifestyle changes, is already available in the United States, but in Europe is so far on sale only in small markets Norway and Denmark. "The first patients have redeemed prescriptions in Germany," a spokesperson for Novo confirmed on Saturday to Reuters, in line with previously announced plans to launch the drug there at the end of July.