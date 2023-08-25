Back-to-school bash gets resources to south Baltimore families

CBC

Hundreds of people lined up, some with umbrellas and others drenched by rain, to get into a room full of free backpacks and school supplies at the North Central Family Association (NCFA) in Regina on Wednesday.The event, the culmination of a donation drive, would only go on while supplies lasted, but some of the parents there said this was their only option to get the supplies their children needed for the school year.It's almost time for the kids to head back to school after their summer break.