Back-to-school bash gets resources to south Baltimore families
The United Way of Central Maryland is making sure students and their families have everything they need before students head back to school next week across Baltimore. The United Way on Friday held a Back-to-School Bash at the City of Refuge in Brooklyn to get important resources to families ahead of the start of the school year. Families from Bay Brook Elementary Middle, Curtis Bay Elementary and Benjamin Franklin High schools received food-access resources, health resources, housing resources, books and stress kits to help students and families cope throughout the year.