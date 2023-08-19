Back to School Bash on The Farm collecting school supplies for local kids
Sunday, Pure Passions Farm is hosting a Back to School Bash on The Farm. The event was created to collect school supplies for local children.
Katherine Rinderle is believed to be the first Georgia public school teacher to be fired over the censorship laws that went into place last year.
Five former Bennington High School students face charges in the alleged sexual assault of a classmate.
Toriano Porter was a struggling single dad, working nights as convenience store cashier. His son cut seventh grade class more than 70 times.
Cleveland Central Catholic High School hits it out of the park with math teacher and baseball coach Sebastian Jenkins on their team. He's the first of 4 finalists for our Back to School Surprise.
Ten high school students wrapped up their summer engineering internship this week — an opportunity to show students that anyone can be an engineer.
With less than three weeks before school begins, Islanders are being encouraged to donate lunch snacks, backpacks and other items for students in need.It's part of an initiative called The Big Giveback, organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters P.E.I. and the Upper Room Food Bank.Heather Doran of Big Brothers Big Sisters says the initiative supports the organization's vision that all young people realize their full potential."One of the things we thought about was going back to school and just how d
A Georgia school board voted along party lines Thursday to fire a teacher after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class. The Cobb County School Board in suburban Atlanta voted 4-3 to fire Katie Rinderle, overriding the recommendation of a panel of three retired educators. The panel found after a two-day hearing that Rinderle had violated district policies, but said she should not be fired.
