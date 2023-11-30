Back-to-back storms bring rain and snow to Arizona
A wolf expert in B.C. is praising a Yellowknife woman for the way she handled an encounter with a pack of wolves near Yellowknife over the weekend. Stephanie Yuill told Lawrence Nayally, the host of CBC's Trails End, she was walking along the shore of Fox Lake on Saturday when she rounded a point and spotted what she initially thought was a group of sled dogs trotting toward her."I probably took another five or six steps, because I was thinking it was a dog team, and then they started howling, a
A possible geomagnetic storm could make auroras visible in parts of the northern US, farther south than usual, by Friday.
Chilly nights and snow-covered slopes may not be easy to come by in much of Canada during the first part of the winter season, according to the winter outlook from one of Canada's prominent forecasters. The Weather Network predicts El Niño conditions will lead to above-average temperatures and lower-than-normal precipitation levels in much of the country, particularly in Western and Central Canada. While that trend is expected to hold throughout the winter in British Columbia and the Prairie pro
The warning comes as the Bluge Lagoon attraction extended its closure to 7 December for safety concerns
Bitcoin could make a change to make the cryptocurrency more environmentally friendly.
An equipment failure killed 100,000 Atlantic salmon worth $5-million at the Sustainable Blue land-based salmon farm in Nova Scotia earlier this month, the company said Tuesday.A filter that removes carbon dioxide from holding tanks experienced a "structural collapse" on Nov. 4, the company told CBC News.The land-based salmon farm is the only one in North America with zero waste discharge thanks to its proprietary water filtration system which constantly recirculates water on-site.The fish kill h
The geese are rarely seen in the lower 48 states, experts say.
Ontario First Nations leaders are asking the Federal Court to exempt their communities from the federal carbon tax, a policy they call grossly unfair and discriminatory.The Chiefs of Ontario, which represents more than 130 First Nations in the province, filed for a judicial review on Thursday jointly with Attawapiskat First Nation, a remote Cree community located on the northwestern shores of the James Bay Coast.The First Nations argue that the imposition of the price on carbon is leaving their
Canadian oilsands companies want to build a $16.5-billion carbon capture project near Cold Lake, Alta. Residents fear that pumping millions of tonnes of CO2 underground will endanger their communities.
The ocean animal has a bright red, “cross-shaped” stomach, researchers said.
Be prepared to drive through a winter wonderland.
Parks Canada has started work on a 49-hectare fire guard in Yoho National Park, near the Alberta-B.C. border.The plan is to clear a section of forest next to Highway 1 north of Ross Lake to help protect the communities of Lake Louise, Alta., and Field, B.C. It's also intended to create habitat and wildlife corridors for deer, elk, bears and other critters.Years of fire-suppression efforts in the national parks have led to dense forest heavy with fuel that can lead to intense, fast-spreading wild
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The North American wolverine will receive long-delayed federal protections under a Biden administration proposal released Wednesday in response to scientists warning that climate change will likely melt away the rare species’ snowy mountain refuges. Across most of the U.S., wolverines were wiped out by the early 1900s from unregulated trapping and poisoning campaigns. About 300 surviving animals in the contiguous U.S. live in fragmented, isolated groups at high elevations
Save big and take the work out of shovelling snow this winter.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The world just took a big step toward compensating countries hit by deadly floods, heat and droughts. Nearly all nations on Thursday finalized the creation of a fund to help compensate countries struggling to cope with loss and damage caused by climate change, seen as a major first-day breakthrough at this year’s U.N. climate conference. Some countries started putting in money right away — if little compared to the overall anticipated needs. Sultan al-Jaber, th
After a busy wildfire season, crews in Alberta are on the lookout for holdover fires still smouldering in the peat underground. The so-called 'zombie fires' can spring back to life, even in winter.
U.S. forests and other land-based ecosystems only absorb about 12% of CO2 emissions. Global warming is caused by human greenhouse gas emissions.
The Mississippi carries far less reverence than other iconic water bodies across the U.S., and it has consequences that affect everyone living in the basin.
LONDON (Reuters) -Four major banks, including Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Plc, have quit a United Nations-backed initiative to scrutinise climate targets set by corporations, according to people familiar with the matter. The lenders have abandoned efforts for the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to validate their goals because of concerns it could hinder their ability to continue financing fossil fuels, the sources said. Some of the banks, which also include Societe Generale SA and ABN Amro Bank NV, have also raised concerns that SBTi's greenhouse gas emissions target-setting demands are too hard to meet, the sources added.
A third of respondents to a poll of AA members said they would go ahead with planned journeys even if a red warning for snow was issued.