'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley thinks she found her future husband during night one

Clare Crawley's season of 'The Bachelorette,' which has been dramatic since before it even aired, has officially begun.

In August, it was revealed that 'Bachelor' alum Tayshia Adams would be replacing Clare, because Clare had fallen in love with a contestant early and did not want to finish out her season. On Tuesday night's season premiere, we may have found out who that guy who made such a big impression on Clare is.

From the moment Dale Moss, a 31-year-old former NFL player, stepped out of the limo, Clare was glowing and, following their meet and greet, Clare gave a large exhale as she stated, "Oh, man."

"I knew it," Clare said straight into camera before she added, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I'm shaking."

Chris Harrison, who was shocked by Clare's statement, asked, "Did you say you think you may have just met your husband?"

"Every other guy, I felt confident with," shared Clare. "But with Dale, everything else went dark around me .I don't even know what I just said. Did I sound okay? Did I say anything at all?"

Clare also stated, "I felt everything that I haven't felt ever." Harrison told Clare, "I've been doing this for a while. You are the first person that stood here and said, 'I just found my husband.'" Clare responded, "I felt it. I just know. I'm 39. Like, you know these things. I know what I want. I know when I feel that feeling."

Clare saying she might have just met her husband just minutes after meeting Dale was definitely talked about on social media.

Due to Clare's overwhelming reaction to meeting Dale, it was no surprise that the former NFL player ended up getting the first impression rose. However, some viewers were suspecting that Clare and Dale were a little too comfortable to have just met that night.

With the ending to Clare's season already somewhat spoiled, a lot of Bachelor Nation is just waiting for Clare's journey to end so they can finally see Tayshia Adams.