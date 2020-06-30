New ‘Bachelor’ Matt James shares the reactions he’s received from Black friends

28-year-old Matt James recently made television history when ABC announced he would be the first Black lead on the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." On Monday’s "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!," he discussed the incredibly positive reactions he’s experienced from both fans and members of the Black community.

“I've heard from a lot of my Black friends that aren't Bachelor Nation faithful that are excited about me and honored by the position I'm in,” said James. “This opportunity to just represent what it's going to look like to have diverse relationships and tell those love stories, I couldn’t be more excited about that.”

James revealed that his mother was particularly excited by the announcement. “I think the grandkid counter for my mom started when that announcement was made,” he said. As for how many grandkids she wants, James joked, “She wants a basketball team.”