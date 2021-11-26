Baby Yoda Balloon Floats Above Crowds at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned in its full glory to the streets of New York City on Thursday, November 25.

The parade was held without crowds and curtailed to one block in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade, which began at 9am, had 2.5 miles of public viewing along New York streets, and featured “15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and 9 performance groups”. Credit: Angela Poupart via Storyful