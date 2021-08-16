Baby turtles make their way to sea in Italy

Track marks of the hatchlings were visible on the Scala dei Turchi beach, close to the Sicilian town of Agrigento, as some made it to the sea overnight while other hatched in the morning.

Environmental group Mareamico said 74 made sea, while five didn't make it.

The loggerhead sea turtles are an endangered species of oceanic turtle that live in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans and the Mediterranean Sea.

Their population has declined in recent years due to hunting, loss of beach-nesting sites, over-harvesting of their eggs and being caught in fishing gear.