'Baby Trap': Belgian Baby Flips Pool, Temporarily Trapping Himself

A baby pool quickly turned into a “baby trap” after a 10-month-old accidentally flipped it over, temporarily trapping himself, in Oppuurs, Belgium.

Simon Newport recorded a video that shows his baby, Charlie, leaning on the the side of a blue baby pool to reach for the balls inside it. The pool then flips over, trapping Charlie, who lets out a loud cry as the pool covers him.

“The baby trap”, Newport wrote when he posted this video to his YouTube page on August 12.

Newport told Storyful that the baby pool had been emptied and put in his garden to dry. He said Charlie had not been hurt. Credit: Simon Newport via Storyful