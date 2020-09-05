Baby Koalas Pile On to Patient Adult at New South Wales Zoo

Three baby koalas clung to a mother koala at the Billabong Zoo in Port Macquarie, New South Wales, with the very patient mum letting them climb all over her.

Footage of the family shows the joeys hanging onto the adult female, nibbling leaves, and taking a nap together.

Staff from the zoo told Storyful she showed great patience before the young ones returned to their respective mothers later.

In a Facebook post, the zoo wrote: “Being a Mum can take a lot of work. Thankfully our Koala mums are patient and don’t mind kids being kids.” Credit: Billabong Zoo via Storyful