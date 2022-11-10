Baby Hippo Fritz Tries Lettuce for First Time at Cincinnati Zoo

Baby hippo Fritz joined his family for a snack, trying his first piece of lettuce on Tuesday, November 8, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

Three-month-old Fritz “is still nursing but starting to explore solid foods,” the zoo said.

Video posted by the Cincinnati Zoo, which they said was captured on Tuesday, shows the charismatic critter munching on some lettuce. The zoo was happy to announce “another first for Fritz!” Credit: Cincinnati Zoo via Storyful