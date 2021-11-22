Baby hilariously makes it very clear he's hungry
This adorably clever baby found an unusual way to show his parents that he is hungry and it's snack time! So funny!
Mitch Marner scored twice and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for his first career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Sunday night.
Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds.
LeBron James was ejected after contact with Isaiah Stewart drew blood.
The Chargers tried their best to collapse on Sunday night.
Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.
Jonathan Taylor set a Colts franchise record on Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
Frustrated by a late loss, Rory McIlroy took out his frustrations on a golf shirt ... and that's just fine.
On a day we were all expecting fantasy fireworks between Dallas and Kansas City, the game was utterly disappointing. Dalton Del Don analyzes that matchup and more.
Justin Jefferson came out as the biggest fantasy winner during Sunday's back-and-forth affair between the Packers and Vikings. Scott Pianowski discusses that and more from Week 11.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 12 and highlights three players to add off the waiver wire.
It's not clear what Lions OL Jonah Jackson said specifically, but it didn't sit well with an official.
It's an encouraging sign as the golf great works his way back after his February crash.
The IOC says that it has spoken with Peng, but didn't include a statement from her or address her sexual assault allegation.
Stacy is charged with two felonies related to alleged abuse that was caught on camera. His alleged victim's attorneys are not happy with the judge's decision.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate which NHL has had the worse season: Montreal or Arizona?
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
With the NHL season well underway, and less than three months until the Olympic men's hockey gold-medal game, the Canadian roster is beginning to take shape. Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Alex Pietrangelo were already named to the team, with the final list to be announced in January. But while Canada's decisions at forward and on defence tend to become debates about various all-stars, the goaltending position appears to be a major question mark. Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong tol
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the team’s Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund said the 28-year-old Hazard did not have any contact with any of his teammates on Monday or Sunday, and that the Belgian was self-isolating. “All members of the Dortmund first-team squad and the under-23s as well as both teams’ support staff are 100% vaccinated or recovered,” the club said. “Further quara
BERLIN (AP) — Canceled games, players in quarantine and arguments over vaccine mandates. Sports in Germany are facing a winter of disruption as the country endures a fourth wave of rising coronavirus infections. Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich on Monday had five players in quarantine because they are unvaccinated and two more in isolation after contracting COVID-19. A spat is reportedly brewing behind the scenes with the club planning to dock pay from the unvaccinated players — Joshua Kimmic