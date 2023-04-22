Baby Girl Might Be Worlds Biggest Beetroot Fan

Hilarious footage posted to Instagram shows a baby girl from the United Kingdom who is a huge fan of beetroot.

Video filmed by Brittany Balinski shows her daughter, eight-month-old Olympia, wriggling in anticipation at their home in Baddesley Ensor.

Balinski shared the clip to her Instagram account, captioning the clip, “Do you know a bigger beetroot fan? Didn’t think so.”

Balinski told Storyful that Olympia is a “food lover” like all her siblings.

“She reacts like this to lots of foods, but she loves beetroot the most because it offers fantastic teething relief due to its temperature and consistency,” she said. Credit: Benedykt & Sylvester via Storyful