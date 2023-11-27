Baby giraffe can't find right angle to drink water
Whale Watchers in California’s Monterey Bay spent Thanksgiving Day watching orcas showing a new pod member how to hunt sea lions.
Workers at a bear sanctuary in Pristina are working hard to look after a lion that wants to play in the snow and bears who were removed from their natural habitat when they were cubs and also enjoy the snowy conditions because they do not hibernate any more. As the winter's first snowfall blanketed Pristina Bear Sanctuary in the Kosovan capital, visitors enjoyed the sight of a lion playing before quickly taking shelter indoors where a heater was installed to fend off temperatures which fell below freezing. The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients.
Melita Dyson was 18 and working as a nurse's aid in Black Tickle, Labrador in 1978. She was washing dishes at the nursing station on the evening of Nov. 13 when she saw something strange outside, just as the sun was setting. "The beginning part was flat," Dyson recalled, speaking to CBC News from her home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. "Honest to goodness, it was like a saucer."Dyson called over the nurse, Elizabeth McKibbon, who called more people from around the community to take a look. Melita Dy
Along with the chilliest temperatures of the season thus far, the lake-effect machine is getting ready to kick into high hear, giving parts of southern Ontario a significant shot of snow through mid-week
In the Magaguadavic watershed in southwestern New Brunswick, there's one lake that is home to a unique pair of rainbow smelt populations.And it's the only home for them in the world.That's why classifying Lake Utopia as a key biodiversity area was a "no-brainer" for those looking into the fish.Key biodiversity areas are identified by the Wildlife Conservation Society of Canada, and areas need to meet criteria either on a national or global scale.Ciara Raudsepp-Hearne, the KBA Canada director for
Anyone using walking trails in Fred Henne park north of Yellowknife is being asked to exercise "extreme caution" after wildlife officers reported a pack of nine wolves stalking a hiker and their dogs on Saturday.In a public service announcement posted to Facebook on Saturday, the department of environment and climate change said that people should be aware of wolves in the area from Fred Henne park stretching to Vee Lake road.People who walk in the area are advised to keep their pets on-leash at
We have long been told that the costs would be taken into account along with the benefits. We have been reassured that the burden would be eased on households and small businesses. And, more recently, we were led to believe that some of the more draconian measures would be scrapped.
In this article, we will list the top natural gas-producing countries and the current market trends. If you want to skip our overview of the natural gas market, read 5 Countries That Produce the Most Natural Gas. The World Energy Administration’s International Energy Outlook 2023 reports that natural gas is the fastest-growing fossil fuel globally. Its consumption is expected […]
Environment Canada is warning of storm surges in northeastern New Brunswick, and heavy snow in the northwest.The federal weather agency has issued storm surge warnings for the Acadian Peninsula and Restigouche County areas, and snowfall warnings for the Edmundston and Madawaska County areas."Impacts from storm surge are expected, including coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage, spread of coastal debris, and localized coastal road washouts," Environment Canada says in its w
A messy Colorado low could bring the first widespread snowfall to southern Ontario on Sunday, opening up a multi-day snow squall event
Blustery conditions and steady rain will close out the final days of November across the East Coast
The lake-effect machine will be at full throttle to start the week, bringing over 30cm to the snow belt and will sweep squalls through the GTA at some of the worst times
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday thanked Ukraine's military for fighting Russian attacks and its rescue services for tackling the consequences of extreme winter weather that he said had deprived about 400 settlements in 10 regions of power. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said relentless, intense battles were ongoing in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, while "extremely challenging weather" was affecting areas from Kyiv region in the north to Odesa in the south. In Russian-controlled territory, Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior Moscow-installed official, said nearly half a million people were without power in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30% over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests. Sport utility vehicles, or SUVs, now account for more than half of all new car sales across the globe, the group said, and it's not alone. The International Energy Agency, using a narrower definition of SUV, estimates they make up nearly half. Over
Multiple states are under winter weather alerts across the country Sunday as millions of Americans prepare for one of the busiest travel days of the year. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that “moderate to heavy snowfall” will continue to impact the Southern Rockies and the Central Plains regions, including most of Kansas. It said the storm…
The fishing industry off Prince Edward Island needs more timely and better monitoring given the impending impacts of climate change, according to the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association. Executive director Ian MacPherson said a recent report from the federal environment commissioner underlined the importance of doing more, and better science — especially as the crucial herring and mackerel fisheries remain closed to Island fishers. Commissioner Jerry DeMarco's Nov. 7 report said Fisheries and Oceans
A selection of striking images from our readers around the world.
Human-caused climate change resulting in higher average temperatures has caused a global decline in snowfall, according to a new analysis from NOAA.
Native tribes like the Ojibwe hold traditional ecological knowledge that is essential in protecting the land, air and water.
The Loggerhead Marinelife Center in South Florida reported a record-breaking 25,025 sea turtle nests in 2023. Many of the nests were from loggerheads, but the leatherbacks and green turtles also had a significant year.