Baby formula shortage: How to find supply in stores, buy donated milk and what to stay away from

A new shipment of baby formula has arrived in California, from Australia. The announcement was made Sunday on the Office of the Governor's Twitter account, showing 95,000 tins of formula arriving from Melbourne in Los Angeles. The formula will be on shelves the week of June 20 at stores in Los Angeles and across the West. According to the governor's office, this is the first of many shipments coming to California to help families access baby formula as the nationwide shortage continues.