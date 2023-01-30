Baby abandoned in the woods helped save her own life, Polk Sheriff says
Monday, Polk County deputies spent hours asking residents of a Mulberry mobile home park, to help them identify the woman who left her newborn in the woods, right after giving birth. “It’s just so sad that this woman didn’t feel she could go anywhere. That she had no out and the baby is the one that’s going to pay for it their whole life,” said Donna Vaughan. Saturday at midnight, a noise coming from outside Magdalena Gregorio Ordonez's home got her attention.