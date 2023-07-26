Baboons Face Off Against Wild Dogs in South Africa

A troop of baboons had a confrontation with wild dogs at Kruger National Park, in South Africa.

Rhys Scott-Dawkins of Endless Summer Tours told Storyful that he saw this “very rare” encounter when out on an early game drive with visitors to the safari.

There are an estimated 300 troops of baboons living in Kruger, according to the national park.

This footage shows the moment the pack of dogs chased the baboons up a tree, before the primates retaliated by shouting and scaring the dogs away. Credit: Rhys Scott-Dawkins via Storyful